Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
More

    Putin and and Kazakh leader Tokayev blame ‘terrorists and bandits’ trained abroad for the uprising in Kazakhstan which has seen dozens killed as government claims protests were an attempted ‘coup d’etat’ that has now been ‘quelled’
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that the recent unrest in Kazakhstan was fuelled by ‘bandits and terrorists’ trained abroad, as Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said the country had quelled a coup d’etat, Your Content has learned.

    Putin and Tokayev said protests were fuelled by terrorists with foreign backing.

    - Advertisement -

    Tokayev declared that ‘order had been restored’ after an ‘attempted coup d’etat’

    The past week saw violent unrest in Kazakhstan, especially in the city of Almaty.

    Kazakh authorities today reported 7,939 people were detained and 164 killed.

    It comes amid protests at the Kazakh embassy in Kyrgyzstan this weekend after a famous Kyrgyz jazz musician was arrested and apparently beaten in Almaty,‘according to The Guardian.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.