Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared that the recent unrest in Kazakhstan was fuelled by ‘bandits and terrorists’ trained abroad, as Kazakh President Kassym Jomart Tokayev said the country had quelled a coup d’etat, Your Content has learned.

Putin and Tokayev said protests were fuelled by terrorists with foreign backing.

Tokayev declared that ‘order had been restored’ after an ‘attempted coup d’etat’

The past week saw violent unrest in Kazakhstan, especially in the city of Almaty.

Kazakh authorities today reported 7,939 people were detained and 164 killed.

It comes amid protests at the Kazakh embassy in Kyrgyzstan this weekend after a famous Kyrgyz jazz musician was arrested and apparently beaten in Almaty,‘according to The Guardian.

