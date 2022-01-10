Monday, January 10, 2022
    Ritzy San Francisco condo tower is now leaning 26 INCHES with tilt set to progress three inches a year after attempts to stabilize it made it WORSE
    A ritzy San Francisco condo tower is now leaning 26 inches and is expected to tilt by a further three inches annually after work to stabilize it ended up worsening the issue, Your Content has learned.

    The Millennium Tower is now leaning 26 inches after stabilization work caused the soil underneath it to collapse more quickly.

    Structural engineer Ronald O. Hamburger is now suggesting to decrease the 52 support beams to 18 to minimize building settlement to continue construction.

    Hamburger said the 18 support beams will anchor in the bedrock beneath the building.

    The 58-story, 645-foot tall building was opened in 2009 and sold units for millions of dollars.

    It houses big names like Giants outfielder Hunter Pence and San Francisco 49ers Joe Montana,‘according to NBC News.

