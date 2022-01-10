Robert Durst, the cross dressing convicted killer, real estate heir, and subject of HBO true crime documentary ‘The Jinx’ has died at age 78 while serving a life sentence for murder at a Los Angeles correctional facility, Your Content has learned.

Convicted killer Robert Durst died four months after being sentenced to life in prison for the execution style killing of his longtime friend Susan Berman.

His lawyer said he died at San Joaquin General Hospital after going into cardiac arrest.

Durst was the estranged scion of a vast Manhattan real estate empire, valued today at $8 billion – his brother, Douglas Durst, said he was ‘a true psychopath’

He was convicted last year for murdering Berman in 2000.

Prosecutors alleged that ‘she knew too much’ about his involvement in the mysterious disappearance of his first wife in 1982.

One week after being sentenced for killing Berman, a grand jury in Westchester Counter charged Durst for Kathy’s murder.

His death leaves behind many unanswered questions surrounding Kathie’s unsolved case,‘according to The New York Times.

