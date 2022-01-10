Russia insists it has NO plans to invade Ukraine with 100,000 troops at the border and U.S. calls Moscow’s demands ‘non-starters’ on first day of crunch talks

Russia and the U.S. indicated they remained a long way apart after the first day of crunch security talks on Monday when the Russian negotiator insisted Moscow had no plan to invade Ukraine and his American counterpart dismissed his demands as ‘non-starters, Your Content has learned.

Russia and the U.S. met for security talks in Geneva on Monday.

- Advertisement -

US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Russia told her they do not intend to invade Ukraine, and that the build-up was ‘typical maneuvering.

Moscow has moved 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border.

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov again insisted that NATO block Ukraine from joining the alliance.

‘We have a great disparity in our principled approaches to this,’ he said,‘according to NewsStral.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]