Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
More

    Russia insists it has NO plans to invade Ukraine with 100,000 troops at the border and U.S. calls Moscow’s demands ‘non-starters’ on first day of crunch talks
    R

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Russia and the U.S. indicated they remained a long way apart after the first day of crunch security talks on Monday when the Russian negotiator insisted Moscow had no plan to invade Ukraine and his American counterpart dismissed his demands as ‘non-starters, Your Content has learned.

    Russia and the U.S. met for security talks in Geneva on Monday.

    - Advertisement -

    US Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman said Russia told her they do not intend to invade Ukraine, and that the build-up was ‘typical maneuvering.

    Moscow has moved 100,000 troops close to the Ukrainian border.

    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov again insisted that NATO block Ukraine from joining the alliance.

    ‘We have a great disparity in our principled approaches to this,’ he said,‘according to NewsStral.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.