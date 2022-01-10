Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
    Russia warns it will end this week’s crisis talks on Ukraine early and leave Europe facing a ‘worsening security situation’ if the US and NATO do not ‘show flexibility’
    Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov has said this week’s talks between Russia and the West over escalating tensions in Ukraine could end today if the US and NATO are not willing to show ‘flexibility, Your Content has learned.

    Russian and US diplomats are meeting in Geneva for talks over Ukraine today.

    Meetings between Russia and NATO are expected to go ahead later this week.

    But Russia’s Deputy Foreign Minister warned talks could end as early as today.

    Russia wants security guarantees and no US and NATO activity in Eastern Europe.

    The US meanwhile is concerned that Russia could be set to invade Ukraine.

    Diplomats on both sides have expressed doubt that progress will be made,‘according to CBC News.

