SIX more members of Congress join AOC on the Congress COVID list: Now 29 lawmakers have tested positive since start of December and Capitol staff are forced to wait in huge testing lines

Three more lawmakers announced Monday that they contracted coronavirus after four others including Representative Alexandria Ocasio Cortez announced their diagnoses over the weekend, Your Content has learned.

As of Monday morning, 29 lawmakers have tested positive for COVID since the start of December when the Omicron variant took the nation.

On Saturday, three lawmakers announced their diagnoses and another three announced on Monday.

Alexandria Ocasio Cortez announced her positive case on Sunday after she was pictured earlier this month partying at a drag brunch maskless in Miami, Florida.

Omicron is highly contagious but experts claim a less serious case of the virus,‘according to Texas News Today.

