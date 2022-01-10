Monday, January 10, 2022
    Snowmobiler is saved from certain death by friend who dug him out of Wyoming avalanche as he gasped for breath
    This is the moment a snowmobiler narrowly avoided suffocating to death under an avalanche when he was pulled out by his friend, Your Content has learned.

    John Sievers, 24, was engulfed, with only a flailing arm sticking out of the snow.

    With the buried snowmobiler minutes from suffocation, his friend rescued him.

    Mr Sievers said his avalanche bag, a safety device, had not been set up properly.

    It took between 10 and 15 minutes to completely dig Mr Sievers out of the snow,‘according to NBC5.

