Snowmobiler is saved from certain death by friend who dug him out of Wyoming avalanche as he gasped for breath

This is the moment a snowmobiler narrowly avoided suffocating to death under an avalanche when he was pulled out by his friend, Your Content has learned.
John Sievers, 24, was engulfed, with only a flailing arm sticking out of the snow.
With the buried snowmobiler minutes from suffocation, his friend rescued him.
Mr Sievers said his avalanche bag, a safety device, had not been set up properly.
It took between 10 and 15 minutes to completely dig Mr Sievers out of the snow,‘according to NBC5.
