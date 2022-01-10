Trump tears into ‘jerk’ Republican Senator Mike Rounds for ‘going woke’ by saying the November election was ‘fair’ and promises to ‘never’ endorse him again

Former President Donald Trump tore into GOP Sen. Mike Rounds after the South Dakota lawmaker called the 2020 election ‘fair’ and said Republicans ‘simply did not win’ the White House, Your Content has learned.

Trump teed off on the GOP senator after he called the election ‘as fair as we’ve seen’

Trump has made his election a litmus test, pushing primary opponents for people who opposed his claims or tried to impeach him.

Rounds is a former governor who joined the Senate in 2015.

Trump put Rounds elected title in quotes and said ‘he will never receive my Endorsement again!’

Rounds said Republicans ‘simply did not win the election’ for the presidency,‘according to The Washington Post.

