Vaccinated and boosted Today anchor Savannah Guthrie, 50, reveals she has COVID but says she just has ‘a little sniffle’ as she films live from home days after co-host Hoda Kotb, 57, also tested positive

Vaccinated and boosted Today host Savannah Guthrie has revealed she has COVID, just days after her co-anchor Hoda Kotb announced that she had tested positive for the coronavirus, Your Content has learned.

Guthrie shared the news of her positive test in the opening minutes of Monday’s morning show, which she joined by live video feed from her home in New York.

Speaking to co-anchor Kotb, the mother-of-two assured viewers that she is doing fine and is only suffering from ‘a little sniffles’

Guthrie’s COVID diagnosis comes less than a week after Kotb tested positive.

Kotb was absent from filming on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday as she isolated at home, however she returned to the studio this morning.

The anchor told viewers that she had received two negative tests before going back into the studio to film again.

Last Monday, the US recorded more than one million new cases in a single day a new global record however that number fell to 305,100 on Sunday,‘according to Today News.

