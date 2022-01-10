Virginia father, 34, is found dead four days after leaving his snowbound car during blizzard to try to walk six miles home in 17 degrees and sending final text to his mom saying that he was lost

A young Virginia father who vanished after leaving his car to try and walk home during last week’s blizzards has been found dead, Your Content has learned.

Jacob Whaley, 34, was found dead roughly 200 yards away from where his family said he would be on Greene Corner Road in Virginia on Thursday.

- Advertisement -

His vehicle broke down around 8.30 on Monday after sliding into a ditch and he decided to walk the nearly six miles home to be with his son, two.

Around 9pm, he texted his mother that he was lost and his family contact authorities, who sent a search party out after his phone died.

They were unable to locate him and spent four days searching before finding him on Thursday.

The family is now saying the police didn’t do enough and protested outside the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday,‘according to Mirror.

- Advertisement -

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]