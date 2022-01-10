Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
More

    Virginia father, 34, is found dead four days after leaving his snowbound car during blizzard to try to walk six miles home in 17 degrees and sending final text to his mom saying that he was lost
    V

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A young Virginia father who vanished after leaving his car to try and walk home during last week’s blizzards has been found dead, Your Content has learned.

    Jacob Whaley, 34, was found dead roughly 200 yards away from where his family said he would be on Greene Corner Road in Virginia on Thursday.

    - Advertisement -

    His vehicle broke down around 8.30 on Monday after sliding into a ditch and he decided to walk the nearly six miles home to be with his son, two.

    Around 9pm, he texted his mother that he was lost and his family contact authorities, who sent a search party out after his phone died.

    They were unable to locate him and spent four days searching before finding him on Thursday.

    The family is now saying the police didn’t do enough and protested outside the Louisa County Sheriff’s Department on Saturday,‘according to Mirror.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.