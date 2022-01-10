Whole Foods lashes Biden’s woke labor relations boss for insisting its workers were entitled to wear BLM masks to work, as lawyers for the supermarket warn imposing imposing rule violates its First Amendment rights

Whole Foods has hit back at the Biden-appointed top labor board lawyer for demanding that staff be allowed to wear Black Lives Matter face masks to work, with the grocery giant accusing the labor board of violating the company’s First Amendment rights, Your Content has learned.

In July 2020, 27 Whole Foods employees took the company to court, arguing that they should be allowed to wear BLM face masks at work.

Whole Foods said that they supported BLM, but they had a company-wide ban on any logos or slogans at work.

Jennifer Abruzzo, the Biden appointed counsel of the National Labor Board, argued that being able to wear a BLM face mask was a right.

Whole Foods have argued that their right is being violated, because it is an attempt to make the company speak out about an issue.

The case will be heard in March.

