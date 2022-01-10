Monday, January 10, 2022
Monday, January 10, 2022
More

    Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang dies aged 77 of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma 53 years after seminal music festival
    W

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Michael Lang, one of the co-founders of the legendary Woodstock music festival that is widely regarded as having defined 1960s pop culture, died Saturday, Your Content has learned.

    Michael Lang, one of the co-founders of the legendary Woodstock music festival that is widely regarded as having defined 1960s pop culture, died Saturday.

    - Advertisement -

    The promoter, whose career included managing such acts as Woodstock alum Joe Cocker, succumbed to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 77.

    His own fame was amplified when a documentary about the music festival came out in 1970 and included a great deal of interview footage of Michael.

    Acts ranging from Joan Baez and the Grateful Dead to Creedence Clearwater Revival and Jimi Hendrix all performed at the festival in upstate New York.

    The staggering lineup of 32 acts also included The Who, Janis Joplin, Sly And The Family Stone, Ravi Shankar and Jefferson Airplane,‘according to News24.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.