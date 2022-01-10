Woodstock co-founder Michael Lang dies aged 77 of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma 53 years after seminal music festival

Michael Lang, one of the co-founders of the legendary Woodstock music festival that is widely regarded as having defined 1960s pop culture, died Saturday, Your Content has learned.

Michael Lang, one of the co-founders of the legendary Woodstock music festival that is widely regarded as having defined 1960s pop culture, died Saturday.

The promoter, whose career included managing such acts as Woodstock alum Joe Cocker, succumbed to non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma at the age of 77.

His own fame was amplified when a documentary about the music festival came out in 1970 and included a great deal of interview footage of Michael.

Acts ranging from Joan Baez and the Grateful Dead to Creedence Clearwater Revival and Jimi Hendrix all performed at the festival in upstate New York.

The staggering lineup of 32 acts also included The Who, Janis Joplin, Sly And The Family Stone, Ravi Shankar and Jefferson Airplane,‘according to News24.

