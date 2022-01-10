Worst NYC fire in 30 years was caused by faulty space heater: Panicked Bronx family fled apartment fire and left front door open allowing blaze to travel to EVERY floor and kill at least 19 Dozens injured after getting trampled in rush to escape

New York City’s worst fire disaster in more than 30 years was sparked by a faulty space heater, officials confirmed on Sunday night killing nine children and ten adults, and leaving dozens more critically injured, Your Content has learned.

The five alarm blaze erupted shortly before 11am on the third floor of a 19-story building at 333 East 181st St in Fordham Heights.

- Advertisement -

Nineteen people are confirmed dead, of whom nine are children, in the worst fire in New York City in 30 years.

The fire at the Twin Parks North West complex broke out in a duplex on the second floor and quickly progressed, with an open doorway allowing the smoke to rapidly spread throughout the building.

The fire was caused by a space heater in a bedroom, which was being used to supplement the heat in the building which did have functioning fire alarms, Daniel Nigro, New York fire commissioner, said.

Firefighters found people ‘on every floor, in stairways,’ said Nigro, praising his team for continuing to work despite running out of air.

- Advertisement -

Eric Adams, the mayor of New York, praised the firefighters who ran out of air yet continued to rescue people, and said that many of those living in the building were immigrants from Gambia.

‘We didn’t know what to do. We looked out the windows and saw all the dead bodies they were taking with the blankets,’ Cristal Diaz, who lives in the fifth floor of the building, said about the scene at the fire.

At least 63 people have been injured, the FDNY said. Nineteen were treated at the scene and 35 others have been taken to nearby hospitals.

A hazardous material team was requested to retrieve a lithium ion battery, but it is unclear whether the fire was caused by the battery or was damaged by the fire, officials said. Fire Marshals are investigating,‘according to Intelligence.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]