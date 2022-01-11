Tuesday, January 11, 2022
    Arizona mom blasts Delta for refusing to let her buy a gender ‘X’ airline ticket for her non-binary child, 21: Customer services tell her the airline only recognizes male and female genders
    An Arizona mother has slammed Delta Airlines for refusing to let her buy a gender ‘X’ plane ticket for her non binary child, 21, Your Content has learned.

    Dawn Henry, 52, complained to customer services – and was told that the airline recognizes male and female genders only.

    Henry called out the airline in a series of tweets on Thursday, claiming she was attempting to buy a surprise plane ticket for her nonbinary 21 year old.

    That’s when she discovered Delta only allows for male and female gender options.

    A spokesperson for the airline told that it is not an easy fix, and will require multiple departments and time to accomplish.

    However, they did say the nonbinary option will be added sometime this year.

    In October, the United States first ever gender ‘X’ passport was given to an intersex Navy veteran who had been campaigning for the option since 2015,‘according to NBC News.

