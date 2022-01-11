Tuesday, January 11, 2022
    Did Novak Djokovic LIE on his Australian travel entry form? Ace could face jail as Border Force investigates claims the star made ‘false declaration’ about visiting other countries ahead of Melbourne flight
    Novak Djokovic could face jail after Australia’s Border Force launched a fresh investigation into whether the tennis world number one lied on a travel declaration form before entering the country, Your Content has learned.

    Border Force investigating if Novak Djokovic lied on travel declaration form when entering Australia.

    He claimed he had not travelled in 14 days prior to Melbourne arrival, but social media posts show otherwise.

    He left Spain for Australia via Dubai on January 4, and photos from December 25 show him being in Serbia,‘according to The SUN.

