Dog that ran off during Caldor Fire is found alive FOUR MONTHS later stuck in five-foot snowdrift

A dog that ran off from his owner during the Caldor Fire near South Lake Tahoe in August has been brought home after a skier spotted the lost pup in a deep snowdrift last month, Your Content has learned.

A pit-bull terrier mix was rescued from a snowdrift last month after four months of surviving on his own in the California woods.

Russ survived the Caldor Fire, at least five-feet of snow and negative temperatures after he ran away from his owner in August.

The lost dog was located after being spotted by skiers in Twin Peaks.

Volunteer rescuers Leona Allen and Elsa Gaule hiked up the mountain in below freezing temperatures to bring Russ back to safety.

Russ was found with a microchip which allowed officials to reunite him with his owner who was ‘ecstatic’ and thought he had been lost for good,‘according to California News Today.

—

