Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
More

    Dying Maryland handyman, 57, who became first in world to get a heart transplant from genetically modified PIG was ineligible for a human organ because he didn’t follow doctors’ orders, missed appointments and stopped taking his meds
    D

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    A dying man who became the first patient in the world to get a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig was not given a human heart because he was in very poor health and stopped taking his medication, Your Content has learned.

    David Bennett, 57, is the first human to receive a pig heart as an organ transplant.

    - Advertisement -

    Surgeons in Baltimore transplanted pig heart on Friday and Bennet doing well.

    But t it is too soon to know long term effects with next few weeks critical.

    ‘Desperate’ Bennett was dying and ineligible for a human heart donation,‘according to CNN.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.