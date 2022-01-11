Dying Maryland handyman, 57, who became first in world to get a heart transplant from genetically modified PIG was ineligible for a human organ because he didn’t follow doctors’ orders, missed appointments and stopped taking his meds

A dying man who became the first patient in the world to get a heart transplant from a genetically-modified pig was not given a human heart because he was in very poor health and stopped taking his medication, Your Content has learned.

David Bennett, 57, is the first human to receive a pig heart as an organ transplant.

- Advertisement -

Surgeons in Baltimore transplanted pig heart on Friday and Bennet doing well.

But t it is too soon to know long term effects with next few weeks critical.

‘Desperate’ Bennett was dying and ineligible for a human heart donation,‘according to CNN.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]