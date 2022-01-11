Extreme parking! Moment car flies off road and bounces over three vehicles before crash landing in empty space

This is the moment a car hurtled off a road, bounced over the roofs of three stationary vehicles and landed the right way up in an empty parking space, Your Content has learned.

The car hurtles around a bend on a dual carriageway in Chongqing, China.

Motorist loses control of the vehicle and crashes into the curb of the pavement.

Car bounces over stationary vehicles before landing in empty parking space,‘according to The Daily Mail.

