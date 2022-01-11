Tuesday, January 11, 2022
    Good Samaritan, 36, is killed by NYC subway train after leaping onto tracks to try and save man who fell off platform during knife attack by gang on NY’s Day
    Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy after a Good Samaritan was killed by a New York subway train when he jumped into the tracks to save another man who was being attacked by a knife-wielding gang, Your Content has learned.

    The unidentified man was trying to save someone who fell in to the tracks.

    The other man was being pursued by a ‘knife wielding gang,’ police say.

    He made it out with a broken arm, but the man who jumped in to save him was ‘subsequently struck by the oncoming train, causing his death’ on January 1.

    Police have since arrested a 16 year old boy in connection to the death,‘according to CNN.

