Gotta catch ’em all! California appeals court upholds firings of two LAPD cops who ignored unfolding robbery at nearby Macy’s store to hunt down a POKEMON GO ‘Snorlax’ character

Two LAPD cops who ignored calls to attend a robbery at a nearby Macy’s to play Pokemon have failed in their bid to have their firing reversed, Your Content has learned.

Louis Lozano and Eric Mitchell, LAPD officers, were on patrol in the Crenshaw district of Los Angeles in April 2017.

They were asked by their supervisors to respond to a call about a robbery at a Macy’s, with multiple attackers.

The pair failed to respond, and later told their supervisor they did not hear the call for help.

A review of the audio of their patrol car showed that they heard the call, and discussed responding, but Lozano concluded: ‘Aw, screw it’

Minutes later they were heard remarking about a Pokemon character which had popped up nearby, and discussing the route to ‘get’ it.

They then talked about trying to get another character, and could be heard yelping as they wrestled to capture the virtual characters.

They were fired, but have been contesting it ever since, arguing the conversation was private and couldn’t be used against them.

On Friday an appeals court sided against them and ruled that their dismissal was lawful and correct,‘according to The Daily Advent.

