‘I’m insulted that you asked the question’ Biden snaps at reporter who asked him why Stacey Abrams isn’t going to his voting rights speech and insists it was a scheduling mix-up

President Joe Biden insisted that ‘everything is fine’ Tuesday as he flew to Atlanta to deliver a major speech on voting rights snapping at a reporter who questioned him about an activist boycott and a snafu involving former candidate for governor Stacey Abrams, Your Content has learned.

President Joe Biden will push the Senate to eliminate the filibuster in order to pass voting rights legislation in a speech in Atlanta.

- Advertisement -

‘The next few days, when these bills come to a vote, will mark a turning point in this nation. Will we choose democracy over autocracy,’ he will say.

Many local civil rights activists boycotting speech, arguing Biden administration is more concerned about optics than results.

Stacey Abrams will not be there as aides say she has a ‘conflict’

Bided needs all 50 Democratic senators to support changing Senate rules.

- Advertisement -

Senators Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have raised concerns about eliminating the filibuster,‘according to The HILL.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]