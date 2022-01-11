Inside Bronx duplex where space heater that was running uninterrupted for days started fire and killed 17 African father reveals he pulled daughter from burning mattress and fled with his eight kids but left front door open

An immigrant father has revealed he leaped through flames to save his eight children from their blazing apartment after a faulty space heater set it alight and tore through the Bronx block killing eight children and nine adults, Your Content has learned.

A five alarm inferno broke out in Unit 3N of the Twin Parks North West complex in the Bronx shortly before 11am Sunday after a faulty space heater caught fire.

- Advertisement -

Mamadou Wague, who lived in the unit with his wife and eight kids, said he had to pull his eight year old daughter from her burning mattress as he tried to get his family to safety.

The blaze, New York City’s deadliest in three decades, left 17 dead, including eight children, and at least 63 injured; Mayor Eric Adams said it is possible the death toll could rise as many remain hospitalized Monday.

Although the flames only damaged a small portion of the building, smoke escaped through the Wague family’s unit and flooded the stairwells the only method of escape as the building does not have fire escapes.

Some residents could not escape because of the volume of smoke, while others became incapacitated as they tried to flee. Several said the fire alarms in the building are always going off so they ignored them.

- Advertisement -

Andrew Ansbro, president of the FDNY Uniformed Firefighters Association Union, said the building, which is relatively old, was not up to modern New York City codes,‘according to The New York Times.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]