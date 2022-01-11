Inspectors cited Bronx high-rise for failing to maintain self closing doors SIX TIMES over seven years before blaze sparked by space heater killed 17 Tenant says families had to use extra heaters because the apartments were cold

City inspectors cited the Bronx high-rise where an inferno caused by a faulty space heater left 17 people dead and dozens wounded at least six times for failing to maintain self closing doors in the complex, Your Content has learned.

City inspectors cited the Bronx high-rise where an inferno left 17 people dead and dozens wounded at least six times between 2013 and 2019 for failing to maintain self closing doors in the complex.

FDNY experts believe toxic smoke spread throughout the complex after the entry door to the unit where the fire broke out failed to automatically close, as it should have, when the residents were fleeing.

Mamadou Wague, who lived in the unit with his family, said the doors would get stuck if pushed open to far.

He also believed it had been shut when his family made their escape.

Fire investigators tested most of the doors in the building on Sunday and found a handful of other units had doors that did not close automatically, as designed.

A building spokesperson also noted the citations were issued under previous ownership,‘according to US.News.

