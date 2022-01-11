Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
More

    Inspectors cited Bronx high-rise for failing to maintain self closing doors SIX TIMES over seven years before blaze sparked by space heater killed 17 Tenant says families had to use extra heaters because the apartments were cold
    I

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    City inspectors cited the Bronx high-rise where an inferno caused by a faulty space heater left 17 people dead and dozens wounded at least six times for failing to maintain self closing doors in the complex, Your Content has learned.

    City inspectors cited the Bronx high-rise where an inferno left 17 people dead and dozens wounded at least six times between 2013 and 2019 for failing to maintain self closing doors in the complex.

    - Advertisement -

    FDNY experts believe toxic smoke spread throughout the complex after the entry door to the unit where the fire broke out failed to automatically close, as it should have, when the residents were fleeing.

    Mamadou Wague, who lived in the unit with his family, said the doors would get stuck if pushed open to far.

    He also believed it had been shut when his family made their escape.

    Fire investigators tested most of the doors in the building on Sunday and found a handful of other units had doors that did not close automatically, as designed.

    - Advertisement -

    A building spokesperson also noted the citations were issued under previous ownership,‘according to US.News.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.