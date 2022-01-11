Italian far right extremist’s funeral with Nazi flag coffin and fascist saluting mourners sparks fury among Catholic and Jewish leaders in Rome

Italian Catholic and Jewish leaders today condemned outrageous scenes in which people gave Nazi salutes and draped a swastika on the coffin at a right wing extremist’s funeral in Rome, Your Content has learned.

The coffin of a far-right extremist was draped in the swastika and saluted.

The episode took place at the funeral of Alessia Augello, a Forza Nuova member.

Forza Nuova is an ultra-right neo-fascist political party created in 1997.

Italian Catholic and Jewish leaders today condemned the outrageous scenes.

Rome’s diocese called the flag ‘a horrendous symbol that cannot be reconciled,‘according to SkyNews.

