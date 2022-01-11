Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
More

    Italian far right extremist’s funeral with Nazi flag coffin and fascist saluting mourners sparks fury among Catholic and Jewish leaders in Rome
    I

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Italian Catholic and Jewish leaders today condemned outrageous scenes in which people gave Nazi salutes and draped a swastika on the coffin at a right wing extremist’s funeral in Rome, Your Content has learned.

    The coffin of a far-right extremist was draped in the swastika and saluted.

    - Advertisement -

    The episode took place at the funeral of Alessia Augello, a Forza Nuova member.

    Forza Nuova is an ultra-right neo-fascist political party created in 1997.

    Italian Catholic and Jewish leaders today condemned the outrageous scenes.

    Rome’s diocese called the flag ‘a horrendous symbol that cannot be reconciled,‘according to SkyNews.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.