Tuesday, January 11, 2022
    Ivy League schools including Yale and Columbia are among 16 elite universities sued for ‘participating in price fixing cartel and overcharging 170,000 financial aid students hundreds of millions over two decades’
    Some of the nation’s most prestigious universities including six of the eight Ivy League schools were accused of participating in a ‘price fixing cartel’ that denied financial aid to nearly 200,000 students in a blockbuster lawsuit, Your Content has learned.

    Five U.S. college graduates have sued 16 major U.S. universities, some of which they attended, over illegally restricting access to financial aid.

    The plaintiffs are accusing schools of overcharging more than 170,000 financial aid recipients hundreds of millions of dollars over two decades.

    Schools targeting in the lawsuit include six from the Ivy League – Brown, Cornell, Dartmouth Yale, Columbia and the University of Pennsylvania.

    The universities allegedly ‘used a shared methodology to calculate applicants’ financial needs to engage in price fixing and unfairly limited aid.

    Under federal law, schools are allowed to work together on their formulas, but only if applicants’ financial needs aren’t considered in their admissions process,‘according to The New York Times.

    Under federal law, schools are allowed to work together on their formulas, but only if applicants' financial needs aren't considered in their admissions process,'according to The New York Times.

