jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy teaser: A young West hilariously glares into camera after being told he ‘wasn’t a genius’ before dancing with beloved mother Donda for three part Netflix documentary 21 years in the making

Before the high-profile marriage to Kim Kardashian and building an over billion dollar empire, Kanye West was just an artist from Chicago with a dream, Your Content has learned.

The docuseries will feature rare footage from his humble beginnings trying to make his name in the hip-hop scene to his improbably 2020 US presidential run.

- Advertisement -

The minute long video began with footage from New York City in 2002 as a young Ye could be seen telling the cameras that he had bickered with collaborator and fellow Chicago based rapper Rhymefest over his genius.

There is plenty of intimate and rare footage shown in the clip including one of him dancing in the kitchen with his beloved mother Donda.

She tragically died in November 2007 due to coronary artery disease and multiple post operative factors from cosmetic surgery.

In April 2021, Billboard.com reported that Netflix had spent upwards of $30 million to acquire the feature being put together by Ye collaborators Clarence ‘Coodie’ Simmons and Chike Ozah.

- Advertisement -

According to Billboard, Simmons has been filming Kanye since the late 1990s.

jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy begins streaming on Netflix on Wednesday, February 16,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]