Tuesday, January 11, 2022
    JP Morgan boss Jamie Dimon says the economy will be ‘very strong’ this year: ‘Confidence is up, jobs are plentiful, wages are going up’
    JPMorgan Chase CEO Jaime Dimon has said that he expects the best economic growth in decades this year, dismissing concerns about high inflation and labor shortages as overblown, Your Content has learned.

    Dimon said in an interview on Tuesday he expects best growth in decades.

    Cited rising consumer confidence and wages, as jobs are abundant.

    ‘The table is set for a very strong economy,’ he said, dismissing high inflation,‘according to The New York Post.

