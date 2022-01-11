Manchin still ‘cautious’ on killing the filibuster: Moderate says it’s been the ‘tradition in the Senate for 232 years’ and it makes the US ‘different to any place in the world’

Sen. Joe Manchin, a regular thorn in President Biden’s legislative agenda, urged caution in shaking up Senate rules on Monday, suggesting he has not dropped his opposition to ditching the filibuster, Your Content has learned.

Biden to push Senate rule change in bid to pass voting rights law.

The president will address the issue in a speech in Atlanta on Tuesday.

Jen Psaki said Biden would bring up the idea of changing Senate rules.

At present, 60 senators must back most legislation for it to pass.

Psaki said the president was open to changing filibuster rules,‘according to The Daily Advent.

