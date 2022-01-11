Medieval warhorses were actually less than 5ft high and no bigger than modern-day ponies, study finds

The phrase ‘medieval warhorse’ may conjure up images of towering, majestic beasts snorting and stamping but in reality they were no bigger than modern day ponies, Your Content has learned.

University of Exeter led experts analysed the remains of medieval equines.

- Advertisement -

These came from 171 archaeological sites in England dating from 300–1650 AD.

The team found that most warhorses were less than 14.2 hands (4′ 10″) tall.

By today’s standards, this would have made the animals technically ponies.

The experts explained that horses would have been bred for various qualities.

- Advertisement -

Such would have included temperament, for example, as well as for raw size,‘according to The Guardian.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]