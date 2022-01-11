Tuesday, January 11, 2022
    Migrants packed together, women climbing on bags and tiny foil tents: Disturbing new images of Biden’s border facilities are revealed as Kamala finally returns call to Guatemala president on migration’s ‘root causes’
    Disturbing images emerged this week showing dire conditions at Arizona border patrol facilities as tens of thousands of migrants are packed together in overcrowded trailers and makeshift mylar tents, Your Content has learned.

    New images reveal thousands of migrants are stranded in overcrowded border facilities in Yuma, Arizona in the midst of a massive COVID-19 surge.

    Makeshift tents of mylar blankets, caution tape and sand bags are set up for overflow holding outside the facilities.

    At one point this month, more than 1,500 migrants were in custody in Yuma.

    Yuma Mayor Douglas Nicholls declared a state of emergency on December 9 after 6,000 people were taken into custody bover the course of five days.

    Kamala Harris finally called Guatemala President Alejandro Giammattei on Monday after he lamented of a lack of communication from the White House.

    In November, Customs and Border Protection encountered 173,620 migrants at the southern border, an increase from the 164,753 in October,‘according to The Daily Advent.

