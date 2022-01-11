Mom, her young son and two daughters killed in Bronx apartment block blaze as well as husband and wife who also perished in the flames, as stricken families share snaps of the missing

A New York City woman lost her sister, two nieces and a nephew in the Bronx apartment block fire that killed 17, with stricken families also sharing photos of their missing loved ones in the hopes of tracking them down, Your Content has learned.

Family members and neighbors are continuing to desperately search for any evidence of their missing relatives and friends in the wake of the apartment fire.

Fatoumata Drammeh, 50, was killed in the fire, her grieving sister Koumba told DailyMail.com, as well as her three children: daughters Fatoumala, 21, and Aisha, 19, as well as son Mohammed, 12.

Husband and wife Hagi Jawara, 41, and Isatou Jabbie, 31, were confirmed dead Monday evening by Hagi’s brother, Yusupha Jawara.

Haji Dukuray, 49, his wife, Haja Dukureh, 37, and their three children Mustapha Dukuray, 12, Miriam Dukuray, 11, and Fatoumata Dukuray, 5 – are also confirmed dead.

A five alarm inferno broke out in Unit 3N of the Twin Parks North West complex in the Bronx shortly before 11am Sunday after a faulty space heater caught fire.

Mamadou Wague, who lived in the unit with his wife and eight kids, said he had to pull his eight year old daughter from her burning mattress as he tried to get his family to safety.

The blaze, New York City’s deadliest in three decades, left 17 dead, including eight children, and at least 63 injured; Mayor Eric Adams said it is possible the death toll could rise as many remain hospitalized Monday.

Although the flames only damaged a small portion of the building, smoke escaped through the Wague family’s unit and flooded the stairwells the only method of escape as the building does not have fire escapes.

Some residents could not escape because of the volume of smoke, while others became incapacitated as they tried to flee. Several said the fire alarms in the building are always going off so they ignored them,‘according to NBC News.

