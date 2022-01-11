Nearly 100 people charged with murder are free to walk streets of Chicago thanks to woke bail reform Judge REFUSES to jail suspects accused of violent crimes despite pleas from cops and the Mayor

Ninety people accused of murder are free on electronic monitoring ankles in Chicago thanks to woke bail reforms that have put scores of violent criminals back on the streets, Your Content has learned.

90 people charged with murder are on bail with in Cook County, Chicago.

- Advertisement -

852 people charged with aggravated gun possession are also free.

They were granted bail with an electronic monitoring ankle bracelet thanks to sweeping 2017 reforms by Judge Timothy Evans.

Since then, crime in Chicago has sky-rocketed and now 75 percent of people on electronic monitoring are violent criminals.

Chicago PD last year arrested 133 people for violent crimes while they were on electronic monitoring.

- Advertisement -

Evans says that only three percent of suspects reoffend while on bail, which he thinks justifies the reform despite it still amounting to dozens of crimes,‘according to The Daily Mail.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]