Obama nominated federal judge tells Trump lawyers to ‘stick with the facts’ and slams President for ‘staying silent’ for two hours on January 6 after they argued he urged his supporters to be peaceful

A Washington, DC federal judge delivered a stunning rebuke of Donald Trump from the bench on Monday, chiding the former President for staying silent for ‘two hours’ on January 6 last year as his supporters stormed the United States Capitol, Your Content has learned.

DC District Judge Amit Mehta said Trump’s comments encouraging his supporters to ‘fight like hell’ on January 6 last year are ‘hard to walk back’

He rejected an argument from Trump’s attorney who said he told protesters to be ‘peaceful’ and ‘patriotic’ the day they stormed the U.S. Capitol.

‘You would have me ignore what [Trump] said in its entirety?’ the judge asked.

Trump lawyer argued his actions on were protected by ‘executive immunity’

Jesse Binnall on Monday asked judge to reject claims Trump incited the attack.

He said Democratic plaintiffs were looking to score points against ‘political rival’

The hearing in DC's federal court is one of a number of arenas where Trump's actions on Jan. 6 last year are under scrutiny

