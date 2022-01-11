Prosecutors offer to DROP perjury charges against Ghislaine Maxwell if sex trafficking conviction is allowed to stand as her lawyers argue ‘compelling basis’ for re-trial after juror’s sex abuse revelation

Prosecutors are willing to drop two charges of perjury against disgraced socialite Ghislaine Maxwell if a conviction for sex trafficking is allowed to stand, court documents showed Monday, Your Content has learned.

Ghislaine Maxwell, 60, faces rest of her life behind bars following her conviction.

- Advertisement -

But her defense is seeking a retrial after at least one juror ‘lied about past abuse’

There may now be up to four jurors who lied about their past, her lawyers claim.

They want to hold off setting a sentencing date until a decision on retrial is made,‘according to Forbes.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]