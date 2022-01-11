Tuesday, January 11, 2022
Tuesday, January 11, 2022
More

    Protesters march on Fayetteville for second night after black man, Jason Walker, 37, was ‘run over and shot dead by off-duty cop after he allegedly jumped on his truck in front of his wife and kid’: Officer is put on paid leave as FBI investigates
    P

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Protesters gathered in Fayetteville in North Carolina for a second night on Monday after a black man was shot dead by an off-duty cop, who claims he acted in self-defense to protect his wife and daugter, Your Content has learned.

    Jason Walker, a black man, was shot dead by off-duty police officer on Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

    - Advertisement -

    Cop, identified as Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash, claimed Walker jumped on his truck and beat the windshield.

    Hash said he felt he had to protect his wife and daughter who were inside the vehicle.

    Police say a wiper was torn from the truck and used to break the windshield as Hash had claimed.

    But witness Elizabeth Ricks claimed instead Walker was trying to cross the road when Hash hit him.

    - Advertisement -

    Walker, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene after trauma nurse Ricks tried to save his life.

    FBI have started ‘initial assessment’ to check for potential civil rights violations.

    Protesters gathered for a second day on Monday calling for answers in the case,‘according to ABC11.

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.