Protesters march on Fayetteville for second night after black man, Jason Walker, 37, was ‘run over and shot dead by off-duty cop after he allegedly jumped on his truck in front of his wife and kid’: Officer is put on paid leave as FBI investigates

Protesters gathered in Fayetteville in North Carolina for a second night on Monday after a black man was shot dead by an off-duty cop, who claims he acted in self-defense to protect his wife and daugter, Your Content has learned.

Jason Walker, a black man, was shot dead by off-duty police officer on Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

Cop, identified as Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash, claimed Walker jumped on his truck and beat the windshield.

Hash said he felt he had to protect his wife and daughter who were inside the vehicle.

Police say a wiper was torn from the truck and used to break the windshield as Hash had claimed.

But witness Elizabeth Ricks claimed instead Walker was trying to cross the road when Hash hit him.

Walker, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene after trauma nurse Ricks tried to save his life.

FBI have started ‘initial assessment’ to check for potential civil rights violations.

Protesters gathered for a second day on Monday calling for answers in the case,‘according to ABC11.

