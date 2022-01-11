Two can play that game: Republicans threaten takeover of Senate floor with votes on Keystone XL pipeline, abortion and the border if Dems kill filibuster to push through voting rights legislation

Senate Republicans are threatening to force votes on a slew of bills designed to split the Democratic caucus and take over the floor agenda should Majority Leader Charles Schumer carry out his threat to push through a change in Senate filibuster rules for voting rights, Your Content has learned.

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer is threatened to try to change rules by Jan. 17 if there isn’t action on voting rights.

President Joe Biden will call for changes today during voting rights speech in Georgia.

Minority Leader Mitch McConnell threatened to jam up the Senate with controversial bills if Democrats act.

He vowed to use Rule 14 to put legislation directly on Senate calendar.

Allows him to bring up bills for debate if they get a simple majority.

Would use wedge legislation to try to target vulnerable Democrats,‘according to The HILL.

