Two Oklahoma death row inmates facing executions in the coming months are requesting a firing squad as a painless alternative to the state’s three drug lethal injection after several botched executions, one of their attorneys told a federal judge on Monday, Your Content has learned.

Donald Grant and Gilbert Postelle requested a firing squad as an alternative to lethal injection after several botched executions by the state.

A trial is set to begin before Judge Friot on February 28, but Grant is scheduled to be put to death on January 27, while Postelle is set for execution on February 17.

‘While it may be gruesome to look at, we all agree it will be quicker,’ attorney Jim Stronski told Friot after a day-long hearing in Oklahoma City.

Grant was convicted of killing two Del City hotel workers in 2001, while Postelle was sentenced to die for his role in a 2005 quadruple slaying.

An emergency medicine specialist said that unlike lethal injection, there is an extremely low likelihood that a firing squad execution would be botched.

The news follows recent lethal injections of death row inmates John Marion Grant, which was botched, and Bigler Stouffer.

The drug mix-ups followed a botched execution in 2014 in which inmate Clayton Lockett struggled on a gurney before dying 43 minutes into his lethal injection,‘according to NBC10.

