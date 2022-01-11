Tuesday, January 11, 2022
    US pledges $308 million in aid to Afghanistan to deal with widespread hunger while refusing to formally recognize the Taliban and withholding $8billion in funds
    The White House announced it was providing $308 million in humanitarian aid for Afghanistan on Tuesday morning, as half the country’s population faces desperate hunger, Your Content has learned.

    The White House on Tuesday announced $308 million in aid for Afghanistan.

    At the same time, the UN launched an appeal for $5 billion as hunger grows.

    But with the Taliban in control of the country, delivering aid is complicated.

    Critics said the aid should have come with conditions to improve human rights.

    At the end of last year, the US issued ‘broad authorizations’ to allow government agencies and aid groups to deal with the Taliban and other blacklisted groups,‘according to NewsBreak.

