White House watchdog CLEARED Dr. Fauci, the highest paid government employee, of violating the Hatch Act when he criticized Trump’s handling of the COVID pandemic just six days before the election

A federal watchdog cleared Dr. Anthony Fauci of breaching rules designed to prevent civil service employees engaging in political activities after a conservative group complained he criticized President Trump’s handling of the COVID pandemic days before the 2020 election, Your Content has learned.

Protect the Public’s Trust made complaint about Dr. Anthony Fauci and an interview he gave to the Washington Post four days ahead of the election.

It said he criticized Trump while praising Biden’s stance on COVID-19.

Fauci said Biden was ‘taking it seriously from a public health perspective’

And he contradicted Trump’s analysis of a nation ’rounding the turn’ on COVID.

But the U.S. Office of Special Counsel did not uphold the complaint,‘according to Texas News Today.

