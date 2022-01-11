‘You’re distorting everything I say’ Furious Fauci tears into Rand Paul for claiming he’s ‘using his $420,000′ salary to take down scientists that disagree with him’, attacking him ‘without a shred of evidence’ and inspiring people to want to KILL him

Dr. Anthony Fauci accused Republican Senator Rand Paul of personally attacking him for ‘political gain, distorting ‘everything’ he says’ and inspiring ‘crazies’ to want to kill him during another tense battle in a hearing on Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Wallensky are testifying in front of the Senate Health Committee on the government’s COVID-19 response.

Paul accused Fauci of trying to silence scientists over emails published by Republican lawmakers appearing to show Fauci dismissing a COVID origin study.

Fauci suggested the Kentucky Republican’s rampant criticism is responsible for threats against his family, and linked it to a man recently arrested with a hit list.

The hit list contained prominent Washington, DC figures like Fauci and Biden.

The man told authorities he wanted to ‘fight evil demons in the White House,‘according to Texas News Today.

