Young Army soldiers will be battling ‘seasoned freedom fighters’ across two dozen North Carolina counties in a two week ‘guerrilla warfare exercise’ where they attempt to overthrow an ‘illegitimate government, Your Content has learned.

Special Forces candidates will participate in the two week Robin Sage training exercises in which they will practice overthrowing illegitimate governments.

- Advertisement -

Robin Sage places soldiers in a ‘politically unstable’ fictional country and uses ‘unconventional guerrilla warfare’ to defeat a ‘numerically superior enemy.

Soldiers will face off against seasoned military members and specially trained civilians during the exercise, which serves as the Special Forces final exam.

Several citizens, however, are concerned the exercise encourages soldiers to target civilians.

News of the training exercise comes at a tense time in the US, just five days after the country celebrated the first anniversary of the Capitol riot.

- Advertisement -

It also follows the DOJ’s creation of a new ‘domestic terrorism’ unit as the nation faces what officials said is an ‘elevated threat from domestic violent extremists,‘according to The Daily Advent.

—

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]