Australia prepares case to DEPORT Novak Djokovic as officials decide whether inconsistencies in his statement over when he tested positive for Covid mean he must leave

The Australian government is preparing its case to deport Novak Djokovic after he admitted to attending an event and interview in Serbia after testing Covid-positive, Your Content has learned.

The tennis world no. 1 is currently in Melbourne fighting to stay in the country.

But Australia’s Department of Home Affairs’ investigation was widened today.

It came after the 34-year-old admitted to a Covid isolation breach in Serbia.

34-year-old said he didn’t know he was infected until shortly after the event.

But then admitted conducting an in person interview knowing he was positive.

Added agent ticked wrong box about his travel before landing in Melbourne,‘according to BBC News.

