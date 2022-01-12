Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Bone found in SUV pulled from Ohio River is from mother, 26, who vanished in 2002 with her two children, aged 4 and 3: Woman left suicide note with money and jewelry saying she was going to ‘drive into the river’
    By Your Content Staff
    By Your Content Staff
    A fibula bone found in an SUV pulled from the Ohio River is from a woman who disappeared with her two kids in 2002 after leaving a suicide note saying she was going to ‘drive into the river, Your Content has learned.

    Investigators found that the bone in the SUV belongs to Stephanie Van Nguyen.

    The vehicle was dredged up from the Ohio River in October 2021.

    Van Nguyen disappeared with her two children back in 2002, but a patrol officer recently asked to take another look at the case.

    The vehicle was found 50 feet underwater using side sonar scan technology.

    The two young children, Kristina and John, are still considered missing,‘according to The Daily Advent.

