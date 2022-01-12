Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Capitol Police and House Sergeant at Arms tell members of Congress they are working to identify officers with extremist views a year after January 6
    The chief of Capitol Police and the head of security for the House of Representatives said on Tuesday they were working to root out police officers with extremist views who might pose ‘insider threats, Your Content has learned.

    Top congressional security officials appeared before lawmakers on Tuesday.

    House Sergeant at Arms William Walker said his office had developed an ‘insider threat awareness program’ to identify officers with extremist views.

    He spoke days after the nation marked the anniversary of the Capitol riot.

    U.S. Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger also gave evidence.

    Meanwhile the Justice Department said it was setting up a specialized unit dedicated to tackling domestic terrorism,‘according to CNN.

