    Chicago boy, 6, who was found dead in Indiana had extremely cold core temp but also had ‘charring’ on his body, coroner says: Death is ruled a homicide
    A six-year-old Chicago boy who was found dead in freezing temperatures in Indiana on Saturday morning was ruled to have been the victim of a homicide, a medical coroner said Tuesday, Your Content has learned.

    Chicago boy Damari Perry, six, was ruled to have been the victim of a homicide after his body was found in freezing temperatures in Indiana on Saturday.

    The body was found to have a cold core temperature and partially frozen internal organs, as well as discoloration on his skin and postmortem thermal injury.

    Perry was found naked and wrapped in a plastic trash bag in an alley near an abandoned home in Gary, Indiana.

    Three of his family members, including his mother and two older siblings, are facing charges after they allegedly forced him into a cold shower.

    The young boy had thrown up and passed out before they allegedly dumped the body.

    The family members reported Perry as missing in Skokie, Illinois where he and his 16 year old sister were driven to a party which has since been debunked.

    The boy’s mother Jannie Perry, 38, is facing first degree murder charges and his two siblings are also being charged for their involvement,‘according to FOX News.

    according to FOX News.

