Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for Covid and says she is experiencing mild symptoms and will work from home during her isolation period after settling battle with school union over pandemic safety policies

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested positive for COVID-19 and says she will be working from home during her isolation period after experiencing mild symptoms, Your Content has learned.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The mayor said she was experiencing mild symptom and will work from home as she follows the CDC guidelines for isolation.

It comes one day after she struck a deal with the Chicago Teachers’ Union to reopen schools after they protested for additional COVID safety regulations.

The city agreed to provide more COVID tests in schools and new KN95 masks to students and staff, but would not implement opt-out testing for all students.

The union argued that all students needed to be tested regularly to protect students and staff from the Omicron surge,‘according to ABC7.

