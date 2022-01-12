Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Wednesday, January 12, 2022
More

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tests positive for Covid and says she is experiencing mild symptoms and will work from home during her isolation period after settling battle with school union over pandemic safety policies
    C

    By Your Content Staff
    Modified
    Featured
    By Your Content Staff
    Modified

    Your Content is a nonprofit newsroom that investigates abuses of power. Sign up to receive our biggest stories as soon as they’re published.

    Get Your Content. Daily.

    Be the first to know about the biggest stories as they break. Sign up for breaking news email alerts from Your Content.

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot has tested positive for COVID-19 and says she will be working from home during her isolation period after experiencing mild symptoms, Your Content has learned.

    Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

    - Advertisement -

    The mayor said she was experiencing mild symptom and will work from home as she follows the CDC guidelines for isolation.

    It comes one day after she struck a deal with the Chicago Teachers’ Union to reopen schools after they protested for additional COVID safety regulations.

    The city agreed to provide more COVID tests in schools and new KN95 masks to students and staff, but would not implement opt-out testing for all students.

    The union argued that all students needed to be tested regularly to protect students and staff from the Omicron surge,‘according to ABC7.

    - Advertisement -

    Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]

    Load more
    - Advertisement -

    About us

    POLICIES

    Support

    Get In Touch

    National Coverage

    Global Coverage

    #MeToo

    Politics

    Special Reports

    Local

    Coronavirus

    Entertainment

    CRIME & JUSTICE

    PODCASTS

    Your Scoop

    COMING...

    Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. All Rights Reserved.

    This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. © 2021 Original Media Group Corporation. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Powered by BlueHost . Your Content is a Proud Electronic Service Provider for the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.