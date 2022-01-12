‘Everybody makes mistakes:’ New Mexico mother defends her teen daughter, 18, after she tossed her newborn into a dumpster and then claimed she didn’t know was pregnant (despite telling her pals about baby four months ago)

The grandmother of the baby dumped in a trash can by his teen mom has defended her daughter ‘Everybody makes mistakes, Your Content has learned.

New Mexico high schooler Alexis Avila, 18, was arrested and charged with attempted murder after abandoning her newborn baby boy in a dumpster.

Avila’s mother Martha, 47, has broken her silence to defend her daughter and told DailyMail.com that the birth came as ‘a shock.

‘People can talk and give their opinion Everybody makes mistakes,’ she said.

Avila and her mother told police they did not know she was pregnant, with Avila telling cops that she gave birth in the bathroom of her parents’ home.

But friends of Avila’s said she had been open about her pregnancy at school and stopped coming to class shortly before the Christmas break in mid-December.

According to a 911 call, the baby was ‘freezing cold’ and ‘still had his umbilical cord attached’

The newborn, who has been named Saul by his 16 year!old father, is currently recovering at a hospital in Lubbock, Texas,‘according to FOX News.

