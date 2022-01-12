Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Fayetteville police chief says off-duty cop accused of hitting black man Jason Walker with his truck before shooting him dead has yet to be arrested because evidence is still ‘being collected’ Mayor calls for calm on third night of protests
    A North Carolina police officer accused of hitting a black man with his truck before shooting him dead has yet to be arrested because ‘evidence is still being collected’, a police chief has revealed as protests entered a third night, Your Content has learned.

    Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins said no arrest will be made until the investigation finishes on the events that led to Cumberland County Sheriff’s Lieutenant Jeffrey Hash shooting and killing Jason Walker.

    Walker, a black man, was shot dead by the off-duty police officer on Saturday in Fayetteville, North Carolina.

    Hash claimed Walker, 37, jumped on his truck and beat the windshield, so he shot him to protect his wife and daughter who were inside the vehicle.

    Black Lives Matter protestors have held demonstrations for three nights and called on Hash to be arrested.

    Police say a wiper was torn from the truck and used to break the windshield as Hash had claimed.

    But witness Elizabeth Ricks claimed instead Walker was trying to cross the road when Hash hit him.

    Walker was pronounced dead at the scene after healthcare worker Ricks tried to save his life.

    FBI have started ‘initial assessment’ to check for potential civil rights violations, and the city council has voted to for the US Justice Department to get involved in the investigation,‘according to Texas News Today.

    FBI have started 'initial assessment' to check for potential civil rights violations, and the city council has voted to for the US Justice Department to get involved in the investigation,'according to Texas News Today.

