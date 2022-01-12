FBI busts sophisticated network of South American ‘crime tourists’ exploiting Virginia’s woke low bail laws to burglarize wealthy Asian families and steal at least $2MILLION

The FBI is cracking down on ‘crime tourists’ from South America who have exploited Virginia’s low bail laws to steal more than $2million in a string of burglaries targeting high-end homes of Asian and Middle Eastern families before skipping bail and fleeing back home or to target homes in other states, Your Content has learned.

The FBI is cracking down on a ring of ‘crime tourists’ from South America who have netted more than $2million in a string of burglaries near the nation’s capital.

- Advertisement -

The sprawling investigation, feds say, started after a string of break-ins in homes in Virginia’ affluent Fairfax County.

Bail for nonviolent property offenses is often so low in the state that even if caught, an arrested burglar could quickly make bond and skip town.

Asian and Middle Easterner are targeted because the thieves are convinced their businesses are cash-oriented and that they keep gold and jewelry in their homes,‘according to VIACASINOS.

—

- Advertisement -

Your Content for the latest updates. Have a story or news tip? Contact our 24/7 newsroom at 833.336.8013 or e-mail our tip line: [email protected]