Wednesday, January 12, 2022
    Hamas claims it has captured an ‘Israeli spy dolphin equipped with weapons and capable of assassinating its fighters’ off of Gaza
    Hamas has claimed to have captured an Israeli ‘killer dolphin’ spy armed with ‘weapons capable of assassinating’ its fighters off the coast of Gaza, Your Content has learned.

    Hamas said Israeli spy agency Mossad trained ‘killer dolphins’ to attack fighters.

    It said the aquatic secret agents were equipped with weapons capable of killing.

    Video online showed harness, allegedly from the animal, with a gun like weapon.

    Not the first time the Palestinian group has claimed Israel is weaponising animals.

    In 2015, Hamas claimed its navy had captured Israel’s alleged aquatic operatives,‘according to The Daily Advent.

